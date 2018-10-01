Clear

'Check Yo Self' workshop works to educate women on breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 10:35 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women.

In Indiana alone, doctors reported more than 4,000 cases of breast cancer in women in 2015.

That's according to the CDC.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is trying to combat these statistics.

The sorority held the 'Check Yo Self' workshop.

It educated women on the importance of mammogram screenings.

All month long, groups will be working to spread education about the disease.

October is breast cancer awareness month.

