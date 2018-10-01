TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women.
In Indiana alone, doctors reported more than 4,000 cases of breast cancer in women in 2015.
That's according to the CDC.
Alpha Kappa Alpha is trying to combat these statistics.
The sorority held the 'Check Yo Self' workshop.
It educated women on the importance of mammogram screenings.
All month long, groups will be working to spread education about the disease.
October is breast cancer awareness month.
Related Content
- 'Check Yo Self' workshop works to educate women on breast cancer
- Warrior Workouts to benefit breast cancer patients
- Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
- FDA approves Lilly pill for common advanced breast cancer
- Color run helps kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month
- Local intersection bears ribbon for breast cancer awareness
- FDA approves Eli Lilly pill for common advanced breast cancer
- Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds
- IU unveils research center aimed at aggressive breast cancer
- Community leaders check out the Career and Technology Education Department
Scroll for more content...