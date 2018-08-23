Charter school using program to keep students connected to learning

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Technology is keeping students connected to their school work.

Rural Community Academy recently started using a program called Connexus Education Management System.

Seventh and eighth graders are taking classes using Connexus in a new computer lab at their charter school. They have access to all kinds of learning materials for different subjects.

School leaders hope the program can take the educational experience to a new level. "Students have the ability to view live lectures. So, they have a professor who is being filmed, and they all have earbuds with little microphones attached to them. If they have a question, they can say, 'Hey, hold on, I have a question,' and their question and be answer immediately," said Molly May, Director of Technology at Rural Community Academy.

The teachers and professors are certified for online-blended learning. Students who are sick and have the internet at home can connect to the program while away from school.