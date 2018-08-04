VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are coming to the Vigo County YMCA.
Youth and adult basketball leagues will begin in mid-October.
Additional sports, including youth and adult volleyball along with adult softball programs, will be added in 2019
The pool is also scheduled to close by Labor Day.
That's to reallocate funds elsewhere.
That's to reallocate funds elsewhere.
The Y is looking to expand its relationship with Rose-Hulman and ISU's Aquatic Centers, as well as Deming Park Pool.
Related Content
- Changes coming to Vigo County YMCA, pool set to close until further notice
- Valentine's Day run benefits Vigo County YMCA
- Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
- Vigo County YMCA holds blood drive to help Red Cross
- Vigo County beach to close
- Set-up begins for Vigo County Fair
- Want to do a triathlon? Join the Vigo County YMCA Turkey Triathlon
- New event at the Vigo County YMCA a hit this November!
- Buy art, help the YMCA
- Polar Express comes to the Vigo County Public Library
Scroll for more content...