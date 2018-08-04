Changes coming to Vigo County YMCA, pool set to close until further notice

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are coming to the Vigo County YMCA.

Youth and adult basketball leagues will begin in mid-October.

Additional sports, including youth and adult volleyball along with adult softball programs, will be added in 2019

The pool is also scheduled to close by Labor Day.

That's to reallocate funds elsewhere.

The Y is looking to expand its relationship with Rose-Hulman and ISU's Aquatic Centers, as well as Deming Park Pool.