Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a strong presence in the community.

On Wednesday, the group celebrated 2017.

The chamber hosted its annual holiday party open house.

Chamber members and possible recruits were there.

We talked with Jackie Cossio-Wilkins, she's the owner of Perfect Assistant 4 You.

She told us the chamber has been very helpful.

"I just started my business in March, and they have helped me grow...getting new clients, being basically an unknown type of business, they've been such a wealth of knowledge and resources for me," Cossio-Wilkins said.

Guests also had a chance to use a special Terre Haute photo booth.