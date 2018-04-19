Liquidation starts Friday: Carson's to be closed by August 31st

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Going out of business sales are set to start on Friday at Bob-Ton stores across the country.

Scroll for more content...

We first told you on Wednesday, Carson's will leave Honey Creek Mall.

It's part of Bon-Ton's bankruptcy liquidation plan.

This means the mall will lose another department store.

Terre Haute isn't alone in this trend.

Chamber of Commerce President David Haynes said mall owners everywhere are thinking about new opportunities.

"Beyond retail...there's a lot of conversation about fitness, about entertainment, dining," Haynes said.

A bankruptcy judge approved Bon-Ton's liquidation plan on Wednesday.

Court documents show all stores are set to be closed no later than August 31st.

CBL Properties owns Honey Creek Mall. In a statement they sent to News 10 they said:

"We are certainly disappointed with the outcome, but this is an opportunity to continue to evolve our properties through transformative anchor redevelopments. We have been monitoring this situation closely and we have been working on contingency plans for each center impacted. We have several replacements under advanced negotiation. We will announce more details when plans are formalized and leases have been executed.

CBL has a long track record of successfully replacing or redeveloping anchor locations. Over the last three years and including projects currently underway, we have executed on over 40 redevelopment projects, transforming underperforming space into retail, dining and entertainment destinations that increase sales and traffic to our properties."