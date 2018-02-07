Chamber holds Groundhog Day Economic Forecast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute business leader came together to celebrate progress in the community.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held the "Groundhog Day Economic Forecast."

The event gives business leaders the opportunity to plan for the year ahead.

Leaders also talked about how to attract more businesses and talent to the area.

Elaine Bedel was the featured speaker.

She said the area has a lot to offer.

The program also focused on how leaders can help local people learn the skills to fill highly specialized jobs.