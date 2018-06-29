Celebrating Independence: Fireworks date and times in the Wabash Valley

Here's a list of firework show date and times across the Wabash Valley. Are we missing one? Send us an email at News10@wthitv.com and we will add your event!

Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute

July 4th at dusk

The Landing at Fort Harrison in Terre Haute

June 30, gates open at 6:00

Forest Park in Brazil

July 4th at 10:00

George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes

July 4th at dusk

Linton Freedom Festival

July 4th at dusk

Raccoon Lake in Parke County

July 7th at 10:00

Clark County Fairgrounds in Marshall

July 4th at Dusk