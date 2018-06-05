Cedar Apple Rust may be what you're seeing on your trees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's something that many of you may have never seen before, but it's popping up in a few local places.

"This orange blob is the most visible stage of a fungus known as cedar apple rust, and it's been popping up all around Terre Haute, and in Illinois this spring."

Dr. Peter Coppinger is Associate Professor of Biology at Rose Hulman. He says although this fungus is common to our area, it's the first time he's seen it, and it can take you by surprise.

"It's kinda startling to see, because all of a sudden you'll come home, and on your eastern red cedar or your junipers, you'll see these big, orange, hairy blobs that can be like the size of an apple."

So, why are they showing up now?

Coppinger says although we went through a recent dry spell, the early season rain we had played a big factor.

"A lot of it has to do with the weather conditions. It's been very warm and very wet this spring, and that's favorable conditions for the growth of this fungus."

But the good news is, this fungus has no effect on us, and the only thing it could affect are the leaves on crabapple trees or apples.

"These spores, once they dry up, they blow over to apples and crab apple trees and infect the leaves. In a couple of weeks, you'll see little spots of yellow on those crabapple leaves."

Other than that, Coppinger says the spores only show up when conditions are just right, and they are an eyesore more than anything.