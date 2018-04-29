Cayuga man arrested, facing drug charges

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing drug charges following his arrest on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 8 p.m. in Cayuga, Indiana.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a grey Chevrolet Impala during Operation Pullover.

Police say that's when the vehicle accelerated and drove erratically through a residential area.

After a short chase, police arrested Joshua L. Fitzwater, 28, of Cayuga.

He's currently in the Vermillion County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Fitzwater faces charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Police also cited Fitzwater for false license plates. Police impounded the vehicle.