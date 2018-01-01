Cause released after Tuesday morning fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on the south side of Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

It happened just before 8:00 Tuesday morning at a house near South 17th and Seabury Avenue.

According to officials, the fire was ruled as electrical.

They went on to say two adults and five children were home when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

The American Red Cross was on the scene to help the family.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one room.

Damages are estimated to be about $25,000.