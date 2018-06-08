Clear

Cause of death revealed for Sullivan County man found dead in pond

We now know the cause of death for a Sullivan County man that was found in a private pond.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 3:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 4:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the cause of death for a Sullivan County man that was found in a private pond.

On Thursday, Indiana Conservation Officers were called when 69-year-old Michael Reynolds was found unresponsive in the pond.

LINK | DUGGER MAN FOUND DEAD IN PRIVATE POND

According to DNR officials, Reynolds' cause of death was heart failure.

Witnesses told officials he had gone to a dock at the pond to feed the fish.

