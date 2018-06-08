Cause of death revealed for Sullivan County man found dead in pond

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the cause of death for a Sullivan County man that was found in a private pond.
On Thursday, Indiana Conservation Officers were called when 69-year-old Michael Reynolds was found unresponsive in the pond.
According to DNR officials, Reynolds' cause of death was heart failure.
Witnesses told officials he had gone to a dock at the pond to feed the fish.
