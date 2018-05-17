Clear

Cause of death revealed for Paris fire victim

We have new details after a woman was killed in a Paris, Illinois fire.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 3:21 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new details after a woman was killed in a Paris, Illinois fire.

Scroll for more content...

The fire happened later Tuesday night on Union Street.

According to the Edgar County Coroner, 66-year-old Karen Devers died of cardiac arrest.

When first responders arrived, they learned Devers was still inside of the home during the fire.

The autopsy report confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide in her system, along with an unhealthy heart.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire in partnership with the Paris Fire Department.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It