Cause of death revealed for Paris fire victim

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new details after a woman was killed in a Paris, Illinois fire.

The fire happened later Tuesday night on Union Street.

According to the Edgar County Coroner, 66-year-old Karen Devers died of cardiac arrest.

When first responders arrived, they learned Devers was still inside of the home during the fire.

The autopsy report confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide in her system, along with an unhealthy heart.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire in partnership with the Paris Fire Department.