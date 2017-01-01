Cause of death released for Greene County man from Silver Alert

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have released the cause of death for a missing man from Greene County.

Robert Waters' body was found in a vehicle inside a local lake.

Police issued a Silver Alert for him last week after he disappeared. On Monday night Conservation Officers found a vehicle in Richards Lake in the Greene-Sullivan State Forest.

Crews returned to the area on Tuesday and that's when they pulled a Chevy Blazer from the water.

We're told the vehicle belonged to Waters and divers found his body inside the submerged vehicle.

The Greene County Coroner reports Waters died from natural causes before the vehicle went into the lake.