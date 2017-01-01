wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

Cause of death released for Greene County man from Silver Alert

Officials have released the cause of death for a missing man from Greene County.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 12:54 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 12:54 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have released the cause of death for a missing man from Greene County.

Scroll for more content...

Robert Waters' body was found in a vehicle inside a local lake.

Police issued a Silver Alert for him last week after he disappeared. On Monday night Conservation Officers found a vehicle in Richards Lake in the Greene-Sullivan State Forest.

Crews returned to the area on Tuesday and that's when they pulled a Chevy Blazer from the water.

We're told the vehicle belonged to Waters and divers found his body inside the submerged vehicle.

The Greene County Coroner reports Waters died from natural causes before the vehicle went into the lake.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It