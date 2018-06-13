Cause of West Terre Haute house fire ruled undetermined

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A massive fire that destroyed a West Terre Haute home that was under construction has been ruled as undetermined.

That is according to fire investigator Josh Sittler.

He told us after walking through with investigators, the ruling on the fire could not be determined at this time.

The fire started early Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 150 and Woodlawn Avenue.

The home was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.