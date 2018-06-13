Clear

Cause of West Terre Haute house fire ruled undetermined

A massive fire that destroyed a West Terre Haute home that was under construction has been ruled as undetermined.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 8:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A massive fire that destroyed a West Terre Haute home that was under construction has been ruled as undetermined.

Scroll for more content...

That is according to fire investigator Josh Sittler.

He told us after walking through with investigators, the ruling on the fire could not be determined at this time.

LINK | HOME DESTROYED DURING EARLY MORNING FIRE IN WEST TERRE HAUTE

The fire started early Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 150 and Woodlawn Avenue.

The home was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A very pleasant overnight and Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It