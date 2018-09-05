Catholic Charities hosts annual benefit dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A night full of fun will continue a mission to help people in need.
Catholic Charities hosted its annual benefit dinner on Wednesday night.
The event included a silent auction and social time followed by a program and dinner.
Money collected will support Catholic Charities' many efforts in the community.
Organization leaders wanted to take time thank volunteers and donors.
During the event, the employees and volunteers shared messages of inspiration.
They also read touching thank you notes from children.
