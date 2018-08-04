Catholic Charities breaks ground on new building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group that is known for serving Terre Haute's homeless population is getting ready to grow.

On Thursday, News 10 was there as Catholic Charities broke ground on a new food bank.

It will allow the group to provide more food and resources for the area.

Organizers say their current facility at 14th and Locust served the community well...but is now outdated.

The new location will be at 14th and a Half and Spruce.

They say this groundbreaking is the culmination of six years of work with other groups in the community.