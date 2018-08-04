TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group that is known for serving Terre Haute's homeless population is getting ready to grow.
On Thursday, News 10 was there as Catholic Charities broke ground on a new food bank.
It will allow the group to provide more food and resources for the area.
Organizers say their current facility at 14th and Locust served the community well...but is now outdated.
The new location will be at 14th and a Half and Spruce.
They say this groundbreaking is the culmination of six years of work with other groups in the community.
Related Content
- Catholic Charities breaks ground on new building
- Local fraternity makes large donation to Catholic Charities Christmas Store
- Meijer and Catholic Charities team up to feed the hungry
- Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities
- Donation will help Catholic Charities with nearly 60,000 meals
- Bloomfield pool breaks ground on renovation project
- Catholic Charities kicking off their Orange Friday campaign to combat hunger
- Greene County to break ground on new jail
- Ground breaks on $15.6 million Greene County Jail project
- Daviess County ready to break ground on new annex facility
Scroll for more content...