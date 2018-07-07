Casey library announces an expansion, accepting donations

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey Township Library in Illinois is looking towards improvements.

Scroll for more content...

This would be the library's first expansion in nearly 80 years.

The expansion will give the library nearly double the space.

Employees told us they are working to cater to all patrons.

They will add more space for events, computers, and study rooms.

It will also make the library ADA accessible.

"That is mainly because we need to make our library more accessible to all of our patrons. We are really finding now there are some difficulties with a lot of our patrons getting in," Gretchen Murphy, director of the library said.

The library is just kicking off its fundraising efforts.

It will take nearly $2 million to renovate.

If you would like to donate, call the library at (217) 932-2105.