CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey Township Library in Illinois is looking towards improvements.
This would be the library's first expansion in nearly 80 years.
The expansion will give the library nearly double the space.
Employees told us they are working to cater to all patrons.
They will add more space for events, computers, and study rooms.
It will also make the library ADA accessible.
"That is mainly because we need to make our library more accessible to all of our patrons. We are really finding now there are some difficulties with a lot of our patrons getting in," Gretchen Murphy, director of the library said.
The library is just kicking off its fundraising efforts.
It will take nearly $2 million to renovate.
If you would like to donate, call the library at (217) 932-2105.
Related Content
- Casey library announces an expansion, accepting donations
- AG announces expansion of Indiana’s Human Trafficking Unit
- Donations pour in to support Casey dance studio
- White announces $15 million in state funding to libraries
- New student housing complex accepting applications
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications
- Terre Haute shipping facility starts big expansion
- Jobs coming with local factory expansion
- Library host first crackerbarrel session of 2018
- Driving robots through coding at the library