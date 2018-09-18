Clear

Casey-Westfield board approves new school resource officer

A local school corporation will officially receive a new school resource officer.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local school corporation will officially receive a new school resource officer.

On Monday, the Casey-Westfield school board approved the officer.

Superintendent Dee Scott told News 10 the agreement is for a full-time officer.

The officer will be equally funded by the school district and the city.

Scott says the police department is in the process of finding someone for the position.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

Image

Brazil theater almost ready to reopen

Image

Brazil housing project wraps up

Image

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Handing out flowers as an act of kindness

Image

Giving the Gift of Grain

Image

Staying safe in harvest season

Image

Ohio Street sinkhole update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe