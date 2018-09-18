Casey-Westfield board approves new school resource officer

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local school corporation will officially receive a new school resource officer.
On Monday, the Casey-Westfield school board approved the officer.
Superintendent Dee Scott told News 10 the agreement is for a full-time officer.
The officer will be equally funded by the school district and the city.
Scott says the police department is in the process of finding someone for the position.
