Casey-Westfield Schools expected to approve resource officer

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school corporation is expected to approve a new school resource officer.

On Monday night, the Casey-Westfield School Board will meet.

News 10 spoke with school superintendent Dee Scott.

She told us the agreement is for a full-time officer.

The officer would be equally funded by the school district and the city.

Scott said the police department is in the process of finding someone for the position.