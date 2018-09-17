Casey-Westfield Schools expected to approve resource officer

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school corporation is expected to approve a new school resource officer.
On Monday night, the Casey-Westfield School Board will meet.
News 10 spoke with school superintendent Dee Scott.
She told us the agreement is for a full-time officer.
The officer would be equally funded by the school district and the city.
Scott said the police department is in the process of finding someone for the position.
