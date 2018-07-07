Casey Summer Reading Program wraps with summer fun

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Water and library books typically don't go together, but on Friday, the Casey, Illinois Township Library had a water slide event.

Families could enjoy a giant inflatable slide.

It was in celebration of finishing the library's summer reading challenge.

Parents helped kids set reading goals, then they tracked what they read.

Kids who met their goals had the chance to get in on the summer fun.