Career fair prepares students for real world opportunities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - College students are hoping to find their place in the real world.

That's with Wednesday's Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

More than 110 companies were there to meet and interview students.

Opportunities range from internships, to co-ops as well as full-time employment.

One student told us, he found his job through the Career Services Department. It's because of them, and events like career fairs, that he's excited for the future.

"It's just really nice to know that I don't have to worry about where I will be after I graduate because I accepted an offer," said Senior Aaron Starlin, "I either get to go to Tempe, Arizona or Irvine, California."

Career Services at Rose-Hulman will host another career fair. It will take place in the Spring, in April.