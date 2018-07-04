Clear

Care With a Bear program helps local kids in their time of need

News 10 has teamed up with a local restaurant for a heartwarming program.

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has teamed up with a local restaurant for a heartwarming program.

Scroll for more content...

The next time you stop by Azzip Pizza in Terre Haute, look for the box with a bear.

News 10 has teamed up with Azzip Pizza for something called the "Care With a Bear" drive.

All you have to do is drop off a new teddy bear in the box.

After your donation, the bears will be handed out to first responders, so they can share them with children in times of need.

"It's good to know that we can help in those troubling times, ya know this obviously isn't about Azzip Pizza, this is just about doing whatever we can to help the first responders that are so important in our community," Azzip Pizza general manager Craig Melvin said.

The program lasts for the entire month of July.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Dangerous Heat! Holiday Forecast!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Blueberry Festival in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Indiana church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ICE detentions

Image

4th of July celebrations

Image

4th of July Fun in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

A Heat advisory is in effect for the entire News 10 viewing area.

Image

Changes to the dance ordinance?

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Care With a Bear

Image

New CEO for Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system