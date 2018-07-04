Care With a Bear program helps local kids in their time of need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has teamed up with a local restaurant for a heartwarming program.
The next time you stop by Azzip Pizza in Terre Haute, look for the box with a bear.
News 10 has teamed up with Azzip Pizza for something called the "Care With a Bear" drive.
All you have to do is drop off a new teddy bear in the box.
After your donation, the bears will be handed out to first responders, so they can share them with children in times of need.
"It's good to know that we can help in those troubling times, ya know this obviously isn't about Azzip Pizza, this is just about doing whatever we can to help the first responders that are so important in our community," Azzip Pizza general manager Craig Melvin said.
The program lasts for the entire month of July.
