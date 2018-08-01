Care With a Bear drive brings in over 1,000 stuffed animals for kids in need

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Over the past month, WTHI and Azzip Pizza has asked for your donations for our Care With a Bear drive.
Those generous stuffed animal donations came rolling in...and thanks to you, we've collected 1,100 of them!
All of those furry friends will now be given to local first responders to hand out to children in times of need.
We want to say thank you to everyone that donated.
