TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, we need your help to Care With a Bear.
News 10 and Azzip Pizza are collecting donations of stuffed animals.
Police, firefighters, and EMTs will take those animals and give them to kids during emergencies.
We are hosting a special collection drive outside of our station at 8th and Ohio Streets on Tuesday.
There will be people outside from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to collect your stuffed animal donation.
Related Content
- Care With a Bear collection drive to take place outside of WTHI studios on Tuesday
- Clinton man stops by WTHI with huge Care With a Bear donation
- WTHI-TV's History
- Jobs at WTHI-TV
- New Study Places Illinois in Top Ten Places to Drive
- Cubs / White Sox Baseball on WTHI-TV
- Patrece Dayton celebrates 30-years with WTHI
- 80 dancers displaced after fire at studio
- First ever $2 Tuesday takes place at Vigo County Fair
- Care With a Bear program helps local kids in their time of need
Scroll for more content...