Care With a Bear collection drive to take place outside of WTHI studios on Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, we need your help to Care With a Bear.

News 10 and Azzip Pizza are collecting donations of stuffed animals.

Police, firefighters, and EMTs will take those animals and give them to kids during emergencies.

We are hosting a special collection drive outside of our station at 8th and Ohio Streets on Tuesday.

There will be people outside from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to collect your stuffed animal donation.