Car wash to benefit local youth in Wabash Valley and Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have an opportunity to help out Wabash Valley kids this weekend!
It's as simple as getting your car washed!
Crew Carwash is teaming up with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley all day today!
It's part of the annual "Crew For Kids" fundraiser.
The event raises thousands of dollars for Big Brothers, Big Sisters every year throughout Indiana. Even the kids get in on the fun!
"They help us out you know," said Crew Carwash Operations Manager Chris Jatczack, "They spray down the cars, and just to get the enjoyment and see them having a good time out here with their signs and talking to people, really getting excited about it. It makes a big difference for us."
You still have time to help out the cause!
Just stop by any Crew Carwash within Central Indiana until 9 p.m. EST.
