Car flipped onto its top in Monday morning collision

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash Monday morning caused a car to flip onto its top.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 40 in Seelyville.

Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies reported a SUV was turning into a nearby parking lot, when it collided with a car. The impact caused the car to flip onto its top.

Deputies told us the female driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They did not believe her injuries were life-threatening.

Officers cited the driver of the SUV for driving while never having received a license.