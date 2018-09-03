Car flipped onto its top in Monday morning collision

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash Monday morning caused a car to flip onto its top.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 40 in Seelyville.
Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies reported a SUV was turning into a nearby parking lot, when it collided with a car. The impact caused the car to flip onto its top.
Deputies told us the female driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They did not believe her injuries were life-threatening.
Officers cited the driver of the SUV for driving while never having received a license.
