TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning car fire has been ruled arson.

The Terre Haute Fire Department reports it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of South 4th Street.

Officials report the arson involved a Honda Odyssey van.

Right now investigators do not have a suspect and are still trying to locate the vehicle's owner.

If you have any information that could help authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238 – STOP.