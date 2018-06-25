Clear

Car enthusiasts showed off their hot wheels

A Sullivan, Indiana car club hosted a show on Sunday.

Posted: Jun. 24, 2018 10:20 PM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Sullivan showed off its town square through some hot wheels on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

It's called the, Be There or Be Square show.

The event featured food and drinks, special awards and of course unique cars!

Organizers say it was the perfect way to spend a little time outdoors.

The Sullivan County Shifters Car Club hosted the event.

This is the eighth year for it.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Showers return, along with the heat.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It