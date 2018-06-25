Car enthusiasts showed off their hot wheels

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Sullivan showed off its town square through some hot wheels on Sunday.

It's called the, Be There or Be Square show.

The event featured food and drinks, special awards and of course unique cars!

Organizers say it was the perfect way to spend a little time outdoors.

The Sullivan County Shifters Car Club hosted the event.

This is the eighth year for it.