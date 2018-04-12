Car drives into massive sinkhole in northwest Indiana; emergency repairs ordered

HOBART, Ind. (WTTV) — A sinkhole swallowed a car in northwest Indiana Wednesday, prompting emergency repairs and a warning from police to avoid the road.

The Hobart Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook page showing a car wedged in a hole on the deteriorating road.

“Traffic Alert,” the department wrote. “Steer clear of the area of 9th & Lincoln Street (State Road 51). Vehicle in sinkhole and road will need to be repaired.”

It was unclear if the driver was injured, although she was taken to a local hospital.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, the city was alerted about problems with the road two weeks ago. City Engineer Phillip Gralik said a sewer collapse was responsible for the sinkhole.

Gralik told the publication that they were “moving as fast as we could” and didn’t believe there was any imminent danger from the reported problem prior to Wednesday’s collapse.

The department issued a request on April 5 for bids for an emergency sewer repair project. The company that won the bid was scheduled to start work on April 16, but given the large sinkhole in the road, work began Wednesday.

This story was originally posted on CBS4indy.com