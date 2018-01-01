Car catches fire in Vermillion County

wx_icon Terre Haute 19°

The truck that police say caught on fire after getting stuck in a snow drift. (Provided photo, Vermillion County Sheriff's Office)

The snow caused a potentially dangerous situation for one driver in Vermillion County.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2018 11:46 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The snow caused a potentially dangerous situation for one driver in Vermillion County.

Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says deputies were called out after 2 a.m. on Saturday. He says deputies were responding to a 'vehicle on fire call' near the Pilot gas station.

Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Brandon Hehmann of Kingman, Indiana got his 2005 Chevy Colorado pick-up truck stuck in a snow drift. They say while trying to get his vehicle out of the snow, Hehmann noticed flames coming from the passenger side.

Officials say the Perrysville Volunteer Fire Department put the fire out. No injuries were reported for this fire.

