Canal Road and Davis Drive named Rob Pitts Memory Way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute road has been re-named for a local fallen police officer.

The new name was revealed Monday morning



A portion of Erie Canal Road is now considered Rob Pitts Memorial Way.



The sign is hanging near Canal Road and Davis Drive.



Community donations paid for the sign.



"This is just another way that Rob will never be forgotten of course for us he will never be forgotten. people who didn't really know him or just knew the story, anytime they come by here and see his name, they can remember him in that fashion.” said Gregg Pitts, Rob’s brother.



Pitts was killed in the line of duty in May.