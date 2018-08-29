Campus police share tips to staying safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students have returned to college campuses across the Wabash Valley and local authorities want to be sure everyone knows how to stay safe.

News 10 was invited to ride along with Indiana State University Police. Officers explain they use UTVs to patrol because they can reach areas of campus squad cars cannot.

Students are encouraged to walk together, especially at night, but police escorts are available for anyone who needs one.

There are also blue light phones around campus in case of emergencies.

Indiana State University Police Corporal Wendell McCollough says "They can push the button and it will come as a direct line to our dispatch and they can speak to dispatch at these blue light phones."

Campus police also remind everyone to lock doors and secure any valuables.

Students can sign up for text alerts so they are notified of any emergencies.