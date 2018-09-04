Campaigns signs popping up, register to vote now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You may have noticed campaign signs popping up all around town. It's a sure sign the general election is growing near.

Candidates running for office are pressed on time. They're on a mission to get their names out front and center and as much as possible. The November 6 election is only nine weeks away.

Amy Demchak, a Terre Haute resident, already has two signs placed out in her front yard.

"Putting out yard signs just reminds people that they need to think about the candidates they are going to vote for," Demchak said. "Let's people research what they stand for and remind them to get out and vote in November."

As temperatures cool off, the election season heats up. September marks National Voter Registration Month.

Bob Lawson, co-director for voter registration in Vigo County, explains why local elections are so important.

"Those people are probably going to touch your daily routine a whole lot more than some of these nationwide offices," Lawson said. "We're starting to get a lot of registrations in."

Lawson says registering to vote is quite simple. All you need is a valid photo ID and you must be at least 18-years-old.

For more information and to register to vote, click here.