Campaign 2018: The big races in the Indiana Primaries

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following several big races in the Wabash Valley on Election Day. This is where you can find updates on all of those race

US State Representative Race

The race for Senator on this Republican ticket has been a wile one. Republicans are hoping to take control of this seat in the general election to expand their majority.

The race involves Mike Braun, Todd Rokita, and Luke Messer.

The projected winner of this race is Mike Braun.

Braun will face Democrat Joe Donnelly in November.

In the other chamber, we are watching the U.S. Representative for the 8th Congressional District.

Rachel Covington and Richard Moss were hoping to unseat the incumbent, Larry Bucshon on the Republican side.

The numbers have Bucshon winning.

William Tanoos is running unopposed on the Democratic side for this race.

Indiana 43rd Race

There were quite a few candidates who campaigned for your vote for the 43rd District in Indiana.

They were:

(D) Mark Bird

(D) Norm Loudermilk

(D) Sylvester Edwards

(D) Chad Overton

(D) Tonya Pfaff

(R) Issac Deal

(R) Darrell "Eddie" Felling



That is the seat that Clyde Kersey is retiring from.

That field of seven is down to two.

Tonya Pfaff took home the win on the Democrat side of the ticket.

For the Republican ticket, the winner was Darrell "Eddie" Felling.

Both Pfaff and Felling say they are grateful to the voters.

"Moving forward, obviously, we've got a long time now between now and the fall. We're going to have a lot of work to do, a lot of people to get in touch with to make sure they understand what our message is going to be moving forward and again, just as that support group grows, it's going to pick up more steam as we move forward," Felling told us.

"I'll keep campaigning. I'll keep pushing education, economic development, and workforce training and I'll work as hard as I can until November 6th," Pfaff said.

Vigo County Sheriff

In Vigo County, the race for sheriff has picked up a bit of attention.

Current Sheriff Greg Ewing cannot run for a third term.

On the Democrat side of the ticket, current Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse and Jase Whitesell went head to head. Chief John Plasse won 88 percent of the vote.

On the Republican ticket, it was Benjamin Pence and Jack Simmons. Pence took home the victory with 72 percent of the vote.

Knox County Sheriff

Voters in Knox County went to the polls on Election Day to vote on a new candidate for sheriff to replace current Sheriff Mike Morris on the Republican ticket.

A committee appointed Sheriff Morris to the position in 2009. He can not run for a third term.

On the Republican ticket, there is Mike Fisher, Chris Harmon, Christopher "Dean" Schingeck, and Doug Vantlin.

Picking up the win in that race was Doug Vantlin with 52 percent of the total vote.

"It's been a long road to get here. I've had a lot of family and friends to give support. It's been a long road and it's finally culminated in this. It's good," Vantlin said.

There was only one person running on the Democratic ticket, current Knox County Coroner, Brian Hagen.

For complete election results, click here.