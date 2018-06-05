Clear

Camp Navigate summer camp prepares kids for future

Summer Camp promotes healthy habits, develops leadership, and prepares children for their future.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was the beginning for a few summer camps in the Wabash Valley.

But one stands out to prepare children for employability, promotes healthy habits, and develops leadership.

The camp uses S.T.E.A.M activites to achieve those goals. Thats science, technology, engineering, art, and math. 

While the camp is at full capacity, Co-founder and Executive Director Eleanor Ramseier says they are considering ways to get more children into the program.

The camp is for children ranging from Pre-K to 8th grade. It runs from June 4th to August 3rd. There is a scholarship available for those who need financial assistance.

You can find more information about the camp and the scholarship at their website, or on their Facebook page. 

