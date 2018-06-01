VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Navigating children and connecting them with employability skills and traditional values.

Eleanor Ramseier is the Camp Navigate Director. She says her camp focuses on the important skills that will help kids in the future. Like, "Please and thank you, they look each other in the eye, let's shake hands, what's conflict resolution?

Camp Navigate is described as: “We are focused on developing Employability/Soft skills, promoting healthy habits and creating servant leaders as we incorporate S.T.E.A.M. (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) activities.” That’s according to their website.

Over the past year, Camp Navigate has seen huge success, with 50 kids now taking part in after-school programs and summer camps. Last summer around 117 campers were registered and took part. The camp says they were very impressed and wanted to continue helping our area youth.

"It may be a real world problem for them. We may be kind of thinking, okay it's not that big of a deal, but to them it is. How do you teach them to solve it themselves?" said Ramseier.

Camp Navigate is giving kids from Pre-K to 8th grade unique experiences.

Ramseier added, "Going to Union Hospital and investigating health careers, going to Thompson Thrift and seeing how the other side of construction works. We also have speakers come in."

It’s a curriculum based on research and now they're adding more programs, like coding.

"Rose-Hulman professors also saw that need and so they are coming along side and helping us develop the program. We started it in our after school program and we're going to continue it into our summer,” said Ramseier.

And you can join the adventure, just go to CampNavigate.org to sign up and to learn more about their programs.

Ramseier added, "We're already seeing that every day. Kids sharing, they help each other, and they're respectful to the staff."

And speaking of staff, Camp Navigate says they have over 50 years combined youth experience. That’s complete with a committee of committed educators and business people.

Navigating through life with the skills your child needs for success.

Camp Navigate is held out of the Life Center in Terre Haute. That’s located on College Avenue.

https://www.campnavigate.org/