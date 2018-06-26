Camp Bruce give kids the chance to learn with unique tools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday was the first day of camp for some very special kids.
Camp Bruce is a camp for children who can use augmented and alternative communication or ACC.
Grad students from Indiana State University are working with a group of kids to help teach them communication.
The group worked with the devices and even learned how to communicate with sign language or gestures.
Some of the students say it's very rewarding work.
"I think it's kind of rewarding to get to see just the opportunities for the kids that they maybe wouldn't otherwise have," Grad student Brandi Sears said.
She added it's important for them to understand the devices and how to work with them.
