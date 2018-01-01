Caller behind THN bomb threat hoax gets 2 years in juvy prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A juvenile from Maryland will spend two years incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Correction's juvenile division after taking a plea deal on Friday. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt made the annoucement on Monday. The boy admitted to being the mastermind of a bomb threat hoax that took place at North Vigo High School in April of 2017. He'll also pay responding agencies $10,000 restitution. Once released, Maryland authorities are to supervise him until his 21st birthday.

FBI Special Agent Jake Overton credited two THPD detectives with cracking not just this case, but 12 others in jurisdictions ranging from Colorado to Vermont. A THN student, who was the accomplice in this case, had been previously arrested and sentenced. His punishment has not been made public by local authorities.

The latest plea agreement wraps up a case that put many students and parents on edge. Police Chief John Plasse said the juvenile from Maryland taunted his detectives during the initial stages of the investigation, claiming they would not be able to find him. When asked how the detectives were able to find him, Plasse would only say the boy "made a mistake" during a 58 minute conversation with one detective. Overton said that conversation was "essential" to solving this case, and 12 others.

Overton said the boy was suspected in making similar threats in jurisdictions ranging from Colorado to Maryland. His two year sentence, which will be served in Indiana, will suffice to for those other cases.