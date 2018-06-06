Call of Vermillion County toddler wandering the streets in a diaper and t-shirt lands two behind bars

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people from Vermillion County are facing child neglect charges.

According to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office police responded to a call of a two-year-old child wandering around the 100 block of Gilbert Street in Fairview.

Police say the child was only wearing a diaper and a t-shirt.

While police were investigating, they say 29-year-old Kyle Poynter of Clinton pulled up in a vehicle.

Police identified Poynter as the child's father.

Officers say Poynter became aggressive with police and recklessly sped away from them before returning to his home.

Police say Poynter was under the influence of alcohol.

When officers tried to arrest Poynter, his wife, 23-year-old Chelsie Poynter tried to pull the police off of him,

Police say the confrontation escalated when they got outside, which resulted in Kyle being tased.

Kyle Poynter was charged with resisting law enforcement, battery on a public safety official resulting in injury, disorderly conduct, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and child neglect.

Chelsie Poynter was charged with child neglect, battery on a safety official, and resisting law enforcement.

The Department of Child Services took custody of two children in the home.