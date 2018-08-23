PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A call for a suspicious vehicle in Parke County leads police to a man stuck in a tree.

It happened on Monday afternoon on Martin Road when police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When police arrived they said they found 38-year-old Ashley Albertson of Indianapolis with a truck reported stolen from Boone County.

Police learned she had warrants from Marion and Hendricks Counties.

While searching the area, police say they found 44-year-old Christopher Harsin of Indianapolis about 60 feet up in a tree.

Harsin allegedly told police he was trimming tree branches.

Police say when he finally agreed to come down, he got stuck in the tree.

Harsin had to be rescued by a private tree trimming service.

Harsin had warrants from both Montogomery and Hendricks Counties.

When police searched the stolen truck they found heroin, meth, marijuana, controlled substance pills, syringes, paraphernalia, and two handguns.