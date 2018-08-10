Clear

CVS nasal spray recalled due to "microbiological contamination" fears

A CVS store-brand nasal spray is being recalled because it could be contaminated, the Food and Drug Administration says. The affected product, CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist, a clear, colorless liquid, is a nasal decongestant.

The potential problem is a microbiological contaminant, pseudomonas aeruginosa, which could be life-threatening for people with cystic fibrosis or who are immuno-compromised, the agency says.

More than 16,000 units of the half-fluid ounce bottle are included in the recall.

Product Quest, the company that makes the spray, is in the process of notifying customers. It's calling back the spray voluntarily, the FDA notes.

There haven't been any illnesses reported yet stemming from the spray, the agency adds.

The affected product was sold nationwide with a UPC code 50428432365. The box contains the lot number 173089J, with an expiration date of September 2019.

The spray can be identified by the white spray bottle and an orange label with "Sinus Relief" written in white and the CVS Health logo on the top left.

Any consumers who bought it are urged to return it or throw it away.

The FDA says consumers with questions can call Product Quest at (386) 239-8787, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm EST. "Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product," the agency cautions.

