COPD educational event held at Terre Haute nursing home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute nursing home is working to better take care of their patients.

Westminster Village hosted a COPD educational event on Thursday.

COPD is a lung disease that makes it hard to breathe.

The training will help them to better care for their patients and save Medicare dollars.

Employees say it will help prevent re-admission to the hospital.

The event helped employees learn the symptoms and signs of COPD.