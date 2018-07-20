COPD educational event held at Terre Haute nursing home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute nursing home is working to better take care of their patients.
Westminster Village hosted a COPD educational event on Thursday.
COPD is a lung disease that makes it hard to breathe.
The training will help them to better care for their patients and save Medicare dollars.
Employees say it will help prevent re-admission to the hospital.
The event helped employees learn the symptoms and signs of COPD.
