CODA holds event to remember the victims of domestic violence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 20 people per minute are physically abused by a partner in the United States.

That's according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

People right here in the Wabash Valley are doing their part to combat these statistics.

The Council on Domestic Abuse held a candlelight vigil on Monday.

Supporters released balloons as part of the ceremony.

Each one represented people who lost their lives to domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, there are resources available.

'You can call CODA at 800-566-CODA or you can click here.