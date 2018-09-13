Clear

CODA seeing positive results after revealing abuse shelter location

For years the duplex located at 26th South 17th Street has saved hundreds of victims of domestic abuse. Each person comes from a life they once thought could come to an end at any moment.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For years the duplex located at 26th South 17th Street has saved hundreds of victims of domestic abuse. Each person comes from a life they once thought could come to an end at any moment.

“You know my whole life I felt trapped. I went from one abusive relationship to the next and at some point, you just gotta come to the end of that rope and want a better life for yourself," said one victim of abuse using the resources of the shelter.

That's why the Council on Domestic Abuse decided roughly a year ago to publicly reveal their shelter to the community. This would allow anyone seeking help to walk in.

It was a decision some in the community were concerned about at first. CODA’s Executive Director Sarah Campbell says it's been a great change.

"So after making that change, we've been thrilled. We've gotten a great response from the community and now victims are welcome to come straight to our door. That does happen every now and then," said Campbell.

With the shelter now public, victims don't have to walk blocks unattended for transportation. They've also been able to expand adding more beds.

With these changes, they have helped over 140 more people compared to last year. Now coda's next step isn’t just improving the shelter, but getting more programs created to better serve the entire community.

"We have weekly evening support groups right now that are just offered to the residents who have used coda services. But eventually we will offer them to everyone in the community," said Campbell.

If you'd like to learn more about CODA or to donate to their cause check out their website here.

