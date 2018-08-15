Clear

CDC monitoring spread of measles in 21 states, including Indiana

Photo courtesy of CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring the spread of measles in 21 states, including Indiana.

The year 2018 is on track to become one of the worst years for measles in the last decade. In fact, the CDC says there have already been 107 cases reported this year. The majority of those cases were in people who were not vaccinated.

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms show up in 10 to 14 days after exposure.

The CDC says measles are still common in many parts of the world including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa, so travelers with measles can bring it into the U.S.

Here’s a list of the other states being monitored for a measles outbreak: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, and Washington D.C.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

