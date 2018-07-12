CBD oil in high demand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local store managers say CBD oil is flying off the shelves.

Fresh Thyme Market in Terre Haute sells CBD oil and store staff say they are constantly restocking to keep up with demand.

Lawmakers cleared up confusion over who could buy it earlier this year. Many people say they use CBD oil products as an alternative to other medicines.

People interested in learning if CBD oil is right for them gathered at Fresh Thyme for a presentation Wednesday evening.

Eileen Huey was at the event and says she has done her research and is interested in using oil.

"Something that's more synthetic or chemically created isn't as appealing as something that's more naturally derived, more organic and that's what I'm looking for."

CBD oil can be ingested or used on the skin.

A new Indiana law requires CBD oil products have a Q R code. Customers can use that code to find out exactly what is in the items they buy.