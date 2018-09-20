Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police search for man accused of beating a gas pump

Terre Haute Police are searching for a man caught on video vandalizing a gas pump.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 3:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are searching for a man caught on video vandalizing a gas pump.

Officers say a man was caught taking a gas handle and nozzle and repeatedly beating it against a pump.

It happened at Kroger on Wabash Avenue.

If you know who that man is, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Cooler air and rain are on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL VIDEO: Man wanted for beating Kroger gas station pump

Image

Wabash Valley Cares Telethon Underway

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands