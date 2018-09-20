CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police search for man accused of beating a gas pump

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are searching for a man caught on video vandalizing a gas pump.
Officers say a man was caught taking a gas handle and nozzle and repeatedly beating it against a pump.
It happened at Kroger on Wabash Avenue.
If you know who that man is, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
