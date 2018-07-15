CASY kids able to continue with their summer plans thanks to a local church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is practicing the golden rule.

Scroll for more content...

Nine windows were recently shot out of the Chances and Services for Youth bus.

The Bridge Church has stepped up and offered its bus for the next couple of weeks.

That generosity allowed campers to go on their scheduled field trip to the Vigo County Fair on Friday.

LINK | 9 CASY BUS WINDOWS SHOT OUT, WILL IMPACT SUMMER OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCAL CHILDREN

CASY hopes to get the windows repaired in the meantime.

Police say the suspect used a BB gun to shoot out the windows.

If you have any information that can help solve the case, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.