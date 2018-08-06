CASA shows off new gear after donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, CASA took the chance to show off some of their new equipment.
That is after the group received a $5,000 donation.
CASA used the donation to buy 12 laptops for their volunteers.
LINK | BIG DONATION TO HELP VIGO COUNTY CASA
The donation came from the Vigo County Prosecutors Office as part of the Youth Crime Prevention Grant.
Currently, CASA is taking care of 995 kids.
To learn more, click here.
