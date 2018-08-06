TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – CASA in Vigo County says it could use your help! That's with their school supply drive.
This is entirely for kids in the CASA Program.
Organizers say they've decided to help with items not commonly provided by other programs.
Some items include tissues, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer.
You can drop off items at the Vigo County CASA Office. They're collecting donations until this Friday.
For a full list of items they're looking for, click here.
Related Content
- CASA needs your help with school supply drive
- Salvation Army back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies
- CASA Gala honors volunteers
- Art and Supply Drive hopes to help local Boys and Girls Club
- ISU works to help Vigo County CASA
- Politicians learn about CASA through forum, tour
- Sullivan County begins first ever CASA program
- CASA kicks off Christmas in July
- Big donation to help Vigo County CASA
- Texas Roadhouse holds back to school drive
Scroll for more content...