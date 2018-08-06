CASA needs your help with school supply drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – CASA in Vigo County says it could use your help! That's with their school supply drive.

This is entirely for kids in the CASA Program.

Organizers say they've decided to help with items not commonly provided by other programs.

Some items include tissues, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer.

You can drop off items at the Vigo County CASA Office. They're collecting donations until this Friday.

For a full list of items they're looking for, click here.